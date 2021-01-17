Nine held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Sunday that during the ongoing drive against drug pushers and weapon handlers, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 9 accused and recovered 1.

180 kg hashish, 80 liter liquor, 2 pistols 30 bore and a riffle 444 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Aqeel Abbas, Asif, Amir Hayyat, Afzal, Irfan Ali, Hassan Ali, Ashraf,Farooq and Shahbaz.

Cases have been registered against the accused.