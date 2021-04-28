Nine held with narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 9 accused and recovered 1.

60 kg hashish,350gm heroin,100 liters liquor and a pistol 30 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Waqar, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Yousuf, MuhammadNawaz, Nassar Hayyat and others.

Cases have been registered against the accused.