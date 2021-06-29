UrduPoint.com
Nine Held With Narcotics

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

Nine held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The police, in a crackdown against drug peddlers, on Tuesday claimed to have arrested nine accused with narcotics.

According to the police, Muhammad Akbar, Sultan, Ali Nasir, Rameez, Aleem, Afzal Maseeh, Arslan, Asif and Fahid were arrested. The police also recovered 10 liters of liquor,6kg hashish and weapons from them.

The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.

