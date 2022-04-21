Nine Held With Narcotics
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 07:37 PM
The district police on Thursday arrested nine drug pushers, and recovered drugs and weapons from them
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The district police on Thursday arrested nine drug pushers, and recovered drugs and weapons from them.
A spokesman said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 1.
9-kg hashish, 70-liter liquor, two pistols and a gun.
The accused were identified as Babar, Sajawal, Fakhar, Umar, Qasim, Taimoor,etc.
Police registered separate cases and started investigation.