Nine held with narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :District police arrested nine outlaws and recovered narcotics, liquor and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to police,the raiding teams of different police stations arrested Suleman, Adnan, Kashif, Tassawar Abbas, Muhammed Adeel, Zubair, Sajjad, Fahad Naseer and Ahmed Waseh and recovered 1.8 kg hashish, 15 liters liquor and illegal weapons from them.

Separate cases were registered.