Nine held with narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested nine people with narcotics and illegal weapons.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals, the police detained Hamza Asad, Qaiser, Rafique, Zahid alias Molvi, Muslim Ali, Usman, Riaz Hussain, Raza Abbas and Fiaz andrecovered 5.78 kg hashish and illicit weapons from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.