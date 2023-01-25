Nine held with narcotics in Sialkot

The district police, during a crackdown on drug-peddlers and criminal elements, have arrested nine persons, and recovered narcotics, liquor and illicit weapons from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The district police, during a crackdown on drug-peddlers and criminal elements, have arrested nine persons, and recovered narcotics, liquor and illicit weapons from them.

According to a spokesperson, the district police carried out raids in different areas of Sialkot district and detained Hamza, Faisal Iqbal, Shafique, Babar Rasheed, Abdullah Shah, Muhammed Ikram, Naqash, Irfan Gull and Naveed with 9.

66kg hashish, 45-litre liquor and weapons.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.