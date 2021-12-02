Nine held with narcotics, weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The district police on Wednesday arrested nine outlaws,recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said that during a drive against criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids within the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested nine accused.

The teams recovered 290 grams Hashish, 55 bottles of liquor, 5 pistols 30 bore and 1 Kalashnikov from them.

The accused were identified as-- Ansar, Faiz, Riyasat, Qasim,Younis,Muhammad Murtaza, Khurram,Tahir and Shoaib.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.