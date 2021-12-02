Nine Held With Narcotics, Weapons
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:40 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The district police on Wednesday arrested nine outlaws,recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.
Police said that during a drive against criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids within the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested nine accused.
The teams recovered 290 grams Hashish, 55 bottles of liquor, 5 pistols 30 bore and 1 Kalashnikov from them.
The accused were identified as-- Ansar, Faiz, Riyasat, Qasim,Younis,Muhammad Murtaza, Khurram,Tahir and Shoaib.
Separate cases were registered against the accused.