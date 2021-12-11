UrduPoint.com

Nine Held With Narcotics,weapons:

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:40 PM

Nine held with narcotics,weapons:

Police arrested nine accused and recovered liquor and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Police arrested nine accused and recovered liquor and weapons from them.

Police said on Saturday that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers and criminals, the police teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested nine accused and recovered 1.

6kg hashish, 20-liter liquor,four pistols 30 bore and one gun 12 bore from them.

They were identified as Manzoor, Nadeem, Saqib,Ilyas,Riaz and others.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

