Nine Held With Narcotics,weapons:
Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Police arrested nine accused and recovered liquor and weapons from them.
Police said on Saturday that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers and criminals, the police teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested nine accused and recovered 1.
6kg hashish, 20-liter liquor,four pistols 30 bore and one gun 12 bore from them.
They were identified as Manzoor, Nadeem, Saqib,Ilyas,Riaz and others.
Police registered separate cases and started investigation.