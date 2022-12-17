Nine held with narcotics,weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police on Saturday arrested nine accused, and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Ashraf,Majid, Akram, Aqil, Azad Ali, Suleman, Sharafat,Riaz and Akhter.

The policemen recovered 1.2-kg hashish, 25-litres of liquor, two pistols, one gunand a rifle.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.