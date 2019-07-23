Nine held with weapons in Sargodha

The Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested nine criminals and recovered weapons and liquor from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) The Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested nine criminals and recovered weapons and liquor from them.

Kotmomin police team headed by DSP Malik Waijd Hussain conducted raids at different places under their jurisdiction and arrested 9 accused.

The police recovered weapons including 1 Kalashnikov, 3 guns, 7 pistols, 1 rifle and 80 liters liquor from their possession.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Ajmair, Muhammad Akram, Rizwan, Abdullah, Abdul Rehmad and others.

Cases have been registered.