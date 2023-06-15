UrduPoint.com

Nine Hospitalized After Taking Tainted Tea

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Nine hospitalized after taking tainted tea

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Nine workers of a mill were hospitalized after taking tainted tea, in the limits of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Thursday that workers of Chaudhry Flour Mills situated at Sheikhupura Road near Adda Johal purchased milk and made tea.

After taking tea, the condition of workers deteriorated.

Rescuers shifted the victims to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Khurarianwala where their condition was stated to be stable.

The victims were identified as Sufiyan (25), Javaid (65),Asghar (20), Sanwal(20), Nadeem (16), Athar (20), Nauman (16),Yameen (26) and Zahid (24).

Related Topics

Police Station Road Sheikhupura Flour

Recent Stories

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomo ..

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomorrow: ADX

37 minutes ago
 Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results ann ..

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results announced

51 minutes ago
 DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sust ..

DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sustainable development

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equi ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equipment to Sharjah Municipality

52 minutes ago
 UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.