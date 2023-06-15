Nine hospitalized after taking tainted tea

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Nine workers of a mill were hospitalized after taking tainted tea, in the limits of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Thursday that workers of Chaudhry Flour Mills situated at Sheikhupura Road near Adda Johal purchased milk and made tea.

After taking tea, the condition of workers deteriorated.

Rescuers shifted the victims to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Khurarianwala where their condition was stated to be stable.

The victims were identified as Sufiyan (25), Javaid (65),Asghar (20), Sanwal(20), Nadeem (16), Athar (20), Nauman (16),Yameen (26) and Zahid (24).