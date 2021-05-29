UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Hurt As Tyre Burst Causes Police Van Rollover In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 04:54 PM

Nine hurt as tyre burst causes police van rollover in Rawalpindi

At least nine passengers were injured when a police van suffered a tyre burst and veered off the road at Chakwal road Rawalpindi on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :At least nine passengers were injured when a police van suffered a tyre burst and veered off the road at Chakwal road Rawalpindi on Saturday.

According to Rescue sources, the accident took place when the police officials were on way to Rawat for attending their police training when accident happened.

As a result, the bus driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle went off the road, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the site immediately after they were informed and shifted the injured officials to nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Road Vehicle Rawalpindi Van Chakwal SITE

Recent Stories

PM lauds FBR over collection of  Rs 4143b tax in ..

25 minutes ago

IPL 2021 will be finished in UAE, BCCI confirms

32 minutes ago

Students protest against govt’s decision of hold ..

50 minutes ago

IWMB, CDA staff control fire at different sites of ..

1 hour ago

Rescue 1122 conducts flood mock exercise

1 hour ago

Huge cache of crackers seized

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.