Nine hurt as tyre burst causes police van rollover in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :At least nine passengers were injured when a police van suffered a tyre burst and veered off the road at Chakwal road Rawalpindi on Saturday.

According to Rescue sources, the accident took place when the police officials were on way to Rawat for attending their police training when accident happened.

As a result, the bus driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle went off the road, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the site immediately after they were informed and shifted the injured officials to nearby hospital.