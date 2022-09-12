Nine illegal arm holders held during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested nine illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday, informed police spokesman. During course of action, Waris Khan police arrested two accused Imran, islam and recovered 02 pistols of 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Airport police held Taimoor and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his custody.

While, Taxila police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore ammunition from accused Waqas.

Following the operation, Mandra police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from accused Parvez Akhtar.

Saddar Barooni arrested Imtiaz and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Kalar Syedan police recovered 02 pistol of 30 bore from accused Ikhlas and Amroiz.

Phagwari police arrested Ihtsham and recovered pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan appreciated the performance of police team adding that operation against those possessing illegal weapons will be continued.