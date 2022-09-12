UrduPoint.com

Nine Illegal Arm Holders Held During Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Nine illegal arm holders held during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested nine illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday, informed police spokesman. During course of action, Waris Khan police arrested two accused Imran, islam and recovered 02 pistols of 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Airport police held Taimoor and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his custody.

While, Taxila police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore ammunition from accused Waqas.

Following the operation, Mandra police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from accused Parvez Akhtar.

Saddar Barooni arrested Imtiaz and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Kalar Syedan police recovered 02 pistol of 30 bore from accused Ikhlas and Amroiz.

Phagwari police arrested Ihtsham and recovered pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan appreciated the performance of police team adding that operation against those possessing illegal weapons will be continued.

Related Topics

Police Progress Taxila All From Allied Rental Modarba Airport

Recent Stories

Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Le ..

Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Level 2 coaching course

34 minutes ago
 Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Ba ..

Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Bani Gala

41 minutes ago
 President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian Navy Chief

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

2 hours ago
 Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches ex ..

Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches executive portal of NFRCC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.