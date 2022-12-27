Nine illegal arms holders arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested nine illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition and bullets from their possession here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.

According to details, Race Course police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Zabihullah, and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Munir Jahangir.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police held Mr. Nowshad and recovered 01 pistol of 30 from his possession and arrested Adeel and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his custody.

While, Saddar Wah police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Zarshad.

Mandra police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Zain Shabir and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Jibran Sajid.

Jatali police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Absar. Following operation, New Town Police recovered 15 rounds of 30-bore pistol from Naseer.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Rawalpindi Wasim Khan appreciated the performance of police team adding that crackdown will be continued against the illegal arm holders.