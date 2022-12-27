UrduPoint.com

Nine Illegal Arms Holders Arrested During Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Nine illegal arms holders arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested nine illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition and bullets from their possession here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.

According to details, Race Course police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Zabihullah, and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Munir Jahangir.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police held Mr. Nowshad and recovered 01 pistol of 30 from his possession and arrested Adeel and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his custody.

While, Saddar Wah police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Zarshad.

Mandra police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Zain Shabir and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Jibran Sajid.

Jatali police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Absar. Following operation, New Town Police recovered 15 rounds of 30-bore pistol from Naseer.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Rawalpindi Wasim Khan appreciated the performance of police team adding that crackdown will be continued against the illegal arm holders.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Progress Saddar From Race Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

UAE President, Mauritanian President discuss bilat ..

UAE President, Mauritanian President discuss bilateral relations over phone

5 minutes ago
 UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

35 minutes ago
 UAE tops world in technical and vocational educati ..

UAE tops world in technical and vocational education and training in UNDP&#039;s ..

50 minutes ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Her ..

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Here’s What We Know So Far

1 hour ago
 General Civil Aviation published world first Natio ..

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vert ..

2 hours ago
 UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship le ..

UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship leave for self-employment in Jan ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.