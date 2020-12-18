Nine illegal housing colonies sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed nine unapproved housing colonies and demolished their structures on Friday.

A spokesman said that an FDA team, headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, checked legal status of private housing schemes and found that nine colonies, including Ghafoor Town in Jaranwala, Azafi Abadi-1, Azafi Abadi-2 Chak 65, Azafi Abadi Muhammad Wala, Haidar Town in Khurrianwala, Gold City Chak 77 GB, Azafi Abadi Chak 74 GB, Model City and Royal Villas were developed without approval.

The FDA team sealed offices of the colonies and demolished their illegal structures.