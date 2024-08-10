Open Menu

Nine Including Four Children Injured In Roof Collapse

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Nine including four children injured in roof collapse

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Nine people including four children were injured in a roof collapse incident at Sheikhupurian Bazaar Texali Gate, here on Saturday.

Police said a room roof caved in suddenly, burying all those sitting in the room under the debris.

On getting information, Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The rescuers pulled the injured persons from the debris and shifted them to an area hospital.

The injured were identified as Arshad (35), Nusrat (35), Syeda Begum (55), Momina (63), Maryam (37) Hijab (13), Tazeem (7), Ali Zar (3) and Noor (7).

