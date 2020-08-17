UrduPoint.com
Nine Including Land Grabbers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:27 PM

As many as 9 accused including land grabbers were arrested from Malir area of the city on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 9 accused including land grabbers were arrested from Malir area of the city on Monday.

According to police, eight accused arrested were involved in encroachments over lands of Revenue Department.

The accused were identified as Yousaf, Aqib, Saeed, Shahbaz, Akram, Kamran, Amjad and Nazim.

Meanwhile, a Gutka seller namely Jamshed was also arrested from Quaidabad Malir.

The police registered separate case against the accused and started further investigations.

