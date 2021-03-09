Nine including six for possessing weapons, a PO arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District police have arrested nine including six for possessing weapons and a Proclaimed Offender (PO) besides recovering weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kalar Syedan police busted a dacoit gang and arrested its two members namely Rizwanullah and Muhammad Usman.

Police also recovered five stolen mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Waris Khan police rounded up a proclaimed offender (PO) namely Muhammad Zahoor who was allegedly involved in killing of Muhammad Ashfaq.

The case was registered in Waris Khan police station.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad, Mandra, Jatli and Kotli Sattian police managed to net six namely Zeeshan, Ali Haider, Zahoor Ahmed, Attique ur Rehman, Ghulam Raza Hussain and Oan Shah for possessing illegal weapons.

Police also recovered five 30 bore pistols and a 12 bore gun from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Divisional SPs have directed the SHOs and police teams to continue raids against lawbreakers and take strict action in accordance with the law against criminals.