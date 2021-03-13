UrduPoint.com
Nine Including Terrorist Of Banned Outfit, Vehicle Snatchers Arrested

Sat 13th March 2021 | 04:10 PM

As many as nine accused including four hardened terrorists belonging to proscribed Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) and five vehicle snatchers were arrested by police in separate actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as nine accused including four hardened terrorists belonging to proscribed Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) and five vehicle snatchers were arrested by police in separate actions.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Capt. (R) Haider Raza, four hardened criminals belonging to SRA were apprehended in two separate actions conducted on a tip off and five pistols and snatched/stolen vehicles were also recovered from the possession of arrested.

Accused Gulzar Ali s/o Ali Khan was arrested in injured condition in first action after an encounter took place in Bilal Town near Masjid Faizan-e-Imam while three of his accomplices managed to escape the scene.

Later, the SIU managed to arrest those who managed to escape including Ghulam Muhammad s/o Abdul Majeed, Habibullah s/o Roshan Ali and Fayyaz s/o Mor Khan from Ali Muhammad Goth, New Karachi.

The police also recovered 4 unlicensed pistols from their possession.

Meanwhile, the Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) arrested four vehicle snatchers/lifters and recovered a stolen pickup vehicle, three stolen motorcycles and an unlicensed pistol.

Arrested were identified as Makki s/o Abdul Ghaffar, Abdul Ghaffar s/o Ghulam Ali, Aqib s/o Irshad, Shahid s/o Fatehyab Hussain and Salman s/o Karam Khan, said a press note on Saturday.

Stolen pickup bearing registration number KR-5661 and motorcycles bearing registration numbers KHZ-3136, KMS-8478 and KKZ-5493 were recovered from the possession of arrested.

