Nine Including Three Women Hurt As Tyre Burst Causes Hiace Rollover

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 11:45 PM

At least nine passengers including three women suffered injuries when a Hiace sustained a tyre burst and veered off the road at Chakri road near Al-Haram City in front of Mehra Sharif Village here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :At least nine passengers including three women suffered injuries when a Hiace sustained a tyre burst and veered off the road at Chakri road near Al-Haram City in front of Mehra Sharif Village here on Monday.

According to Rescue sources, the Hiace van met with an accident when its tyre burst. As a result, the driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle went off the road.

Rescue teams reached the site immediately after they were informed and shifted the injured including Ilyas son of Ghulam Mustafa, 35 years old, Ghulam Murtaza s/o Muhammad Khan, 65 years, Husnain s/o Lal Baig, 18 years, Ahmed Waleed s/o Abdul Qayyum, 18 years, Muhammad Faiz s/o Mukhtar, 38 years, Tanveer s/o Yousaf, 45 years, Ghulam Sughran, 75 years, Zaitoon w/o Akhter, 50 years and Shahnaz w/o Asif, 35 years to District Headquarters Hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

