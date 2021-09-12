Nine independent candidates emerge victorious in CBM elections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Nine Independent candidates and a Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate won the Cantonment Board Multan (CBM) elections on Sunday.

According to the unofficial results announced by Returning Officers, the independent candidate Rana Muhammad Ashraf won from Ward No 1 by securing 719 votes and Javed Anjum (Independent) got 608 votes and stand runner up. The independent candidate Ghulam Jilani Sheikh defeated his rival candidate by obtaining 158 votes while the PTI candidate Khalil Ahmed got 131 votes in Ward No-2. The PML-N candidate Akhtar Rasool Fareedi won from Warn No 3 by securing 321 votes while Muhammad Khalid Asad (independent) was runner up with 249 votes.

As per results from Ward No-4, Shiekh Abdul Waheed (independent) secured 929 votes while the PTI candidate Saeed Ahmed Moni was second with 316 votes. Malik Bilal (independent) got 1229 votes and declared winner from Ward No-5 while Humayun Akbar was runner up with 1115 votes. The independent candidate Sana Akbar won from Ward No-6 with 542 votes where Arif Raza (independent) was second with 254 votes.

Similarly, Shamshad Ali (independent) was declared winner from Ward No-7 by securing 397 votes and Nasir Ali remained runner up with 291 votes. The independent candidate Muhammad Yaqoob Nasir was winner from Ward No-8 with 64 votes against the PML (N) candidate Amjad Mujeed Sheikh who secured 60 votes. The election from Ward-9 was also won by an independent candidate Muhammad Sadiq Zaeem by getting 121 votes against his rival candidate Tahira Naseem (PML) who got 46 votes.

The independent candidate Khursheed Ahmed Khan won from Ward No-10 by securing 163 votes while his rival candidate Sarfraz Ramzan (Jamat-e-Islami) got 53 votes.

The polling process was remained peaceful.

According to Returning Officer (RO) Saleem Akhtar Khan, the total registered voters were 17,825 in the ten wards of the cantonment board where 16 polling stations were setup. However, the tight security arrangements were also made by the police and the City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth was monitoring the security arrangements.