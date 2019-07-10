UrduPoint.com
Nine Industrial Centers To Be Established To Promote Industrial Sector: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 01:42 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that nine industrial centers will be established on ten thousand acres in the province to promote industrial sector

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that nine industrial centers will be established on ten thousand acres in the province to promote industrial sector.In a statement, he said that necessary steps are being taken for formation of Special Economic Zones in this regard.

He said that one hundred and fifty acres of land has been provided in Gujranwala and sixty three acres land in Wazirabad for the establishment of small industrial state.The Chief Minister said that six thousand people will get jobs due to the investment of six foreign companies in province.

