Nine Injured As Bus Overturns

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 06:55 PM

Nine injured as bus overturns

Nine people including four women were injured in a road accident near here on Saturday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Nine people including four women were injured in a road accident near here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident occurred at Depalpur-Hujra road where a rashly driven bus overturned. As a result, nine people sustained multiple injuries.

The injured were shifted to hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

