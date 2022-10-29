Nine injured as bus plunges into TP link canal

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :At least nine passengers sustained minor injuries as bus plunged into TP link canal while saving a car near Pathan Hotel Sultan Colony on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger bus was going to Dera Ismail Khan from Multan and suddenly went uncontrolled and fell down into canal while saving a car near Pathan Hotel.

As a result, nine passengers sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and provided first aid to the passengers on the spot.