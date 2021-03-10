Nine injured as Hiace plunges into ravine

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Nine people sustained injuries when a Hiace plunged into a ravine at Rakh Mor near Kaosar Hotel, Chakwal Road Mandra.

According to Rescue-1122, the Hiace fell into a ravine due to apparent break failure.

Nine people namely Noor Rehman son of Shahbaz Khan, 36 years old, Sanaullah s/o Touqeer Ahmed, 19 years, Zeeshan s/o Muhammad Saddique, 21 years, Murad s/o Ayub, 25 years, Tayyab Ishfaq s/o Muhabat Hussain, 19 years, Tanveer s/o Ishfaq, 42 years, Umair s/o Muhammad Khalid, 18 years,Muhammad Latif s/o Karam Bakhsh, 66 years and Shahzad s/o Haq Nawaz, 26 years received injuries and shifted to hospital while anotherinjured was provided first aid by Rescue-1122 at the spot.