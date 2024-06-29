Nine Injured As Roof Of House Caves In
Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) As many as nine persons were injured as the roof of a private guest house was collapsed on Abdara Road, Rescue 1122 officials confirmed the incident on Saturday.
Many people including children were buried under the debris of the house.
The teams of the Rescue-1122 officials reached the spot, started rescue operations. They pulled out 9 injured people from under the debris, provided them medical aid and shifted them to the hospital.
The reasons for the roof collapse were not revealed.
