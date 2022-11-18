Nine injured in accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :At least nine people were injured when a passenger van overturned near Buzri Banu Road, Mianwali, on Friday.

Police said the van was heading towards Sargodha from Mianwali when it overturned due to tyre burst.

Resultantly, Hamadan, Sajad, Rehman, Hashim, Bodla khan, Abu Bakar, Razaaq,Waqar and Talal sustained injuries.

The Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to a local hospital.