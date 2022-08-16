Nine injured in building collapse

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :At least nine labours were injured when an under construction building collapsed in Surjani Town area on late Monday night.

The police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

According to Pakistan Rangers Sindh spokesman, a four storey under construction building located in Sector D4, Surjani Town had collapsed late Monday night.

The Rangers and other rescue teams rescued 9 injured persons from under the debris of the collapsed building.

The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.