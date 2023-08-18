Nine injured in highway accident National Highway

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2023 | 09:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Nine persons were injured in a road accident between a passenger van and trailer truck on the National Highway here on Friday.

The Hatri police informed that the van was transporting passengers from Karachi to Naushehro Feroze district, which struck the heavy transport vehicle from behind.

The police said all the injured passengers were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital. Five of them belong to Naushehro Feroze, two to Nawabshah and one each to Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts.

The police told that the injured complained that the van's driver was driving recklessly during which one of its tires burst and he lost control of the vehicle which hit the truck from behind.

The police said the driver was among the injured persons.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

