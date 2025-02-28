Nine injured in Quetta blast

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) At least nine persons were injured in a bomb blast incident that took place near Jan Mohammad Road area of Quetta, tv channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Friday.

Rescue team after receiving information rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Police team also reached the spot and started investigation.