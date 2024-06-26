Nine Injured In Rickshaw-motorbike Collision
Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) At least nine people were injured in a collision between a motorcycle rickshaw and a motorbike near Roshan Wala bypass on Samundri Road here on Wednesday.
According to Rescue-1122, three persons were riding a motorbike while others were travelling by a motorcycle rickshaw.
The injured included Saqib, Zulifqar, Ali, Yaqoob, Asif Ali, Muhammad Abbas, Wasim, Ihsan and Shahid.
All the injured were rushed to civil hospital, Faisalabad and rural health center, Dijkot by rescue teams.
Recent Stories
Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings
Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..
Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister
Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan
IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL
Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former UC chairman killed in Bhalwal1 minute ago
-
Dera police burn over 3607 kg of drugs on Int’l anti-drug day2 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry introduces 'Cleaner Future for ICT Schools' initiative11 minutes ago
-
Concerns expressed at diseases' spread at chicken farms11 minutes ago
-
NSU joins global initiative to enhance skills education11 minutes ago
-
Dysfunctional hostel of H-8 college to be transformed into sub-campus of PFID21 minutes ago
-
124 Heatwave prevention centers established in Karachi31 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on cutting "Phalai" & "Kaho" trees in Khushab31 minutes ago
-
Rising temperatures increase health risks: Health Specialist31 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad Police arrests wanted accused in alleged encounter41 minutes ago
-
Fazl for reconciliation process for political stability, economic prosperity41 minutes ago
-
AC visits Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassaemia centre42 minutes ago