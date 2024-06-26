Open Menu

Nine Injured In Rickshaw-motorbike Collision

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) At least nine people were injured in a collision between a motorcycle rickshaw and a motorbike near Roshan Wala bypass on Samundri Road here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, three persons were riding a motorbike while others were travelling by a motorcycle rickshaw.

The injured included Saqib, Zulifqar, Ali, Yaqoob, Asif Ali, Muhammad Abbas, Wasim, Ihsan and Shahid.

All the injured were rushed to civil hospital, Faisalabad and rural health center, Dijkot by rescue teams.

