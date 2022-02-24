Nine injured in road mishap

At least nine people including two women sustained injuries due to a collision between car and a mini van near Sultan colony Muzaffargarh Mianwali road on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :At least nine people including two women sustained injuries due to a collision between car and a mini van near Sultan colony Muzaffargarh Mianwali road on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, a mini van was going to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed and collided with a car coming to Muzaffargarh city in which nine people sustained injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital after providing first aid.

The victims included Sabir, Mujahid, Iqbal,Yasin, Rida, Naveed, Akhtar Mai and others.