Nine Injured In Roof Collapse
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) As many as nine people including five women suffered injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Batala Colony police station.
According to Rescue 1122, dilapidated roof of a house caved in causing multiple injuries to nine people of a family in Nasir Town on Malkhanwala Road.
Among the victims included Shazia (43) wife of Shakeel, Aqsa (14) d/o Shakeel, M. Mushtaq (70) s/o Ali Muhammad, Naeem (35) s/o Mushtaq, Saima (40) w/o Naeem, Nadeem (40) s/o Mushtaq, Sumera (35) w/o Nadeem, Tanveer (28) s/o Mushtaq and Fariha (2) d/o Tanveer.
Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) where condition of four was stated to be serious, he added.
