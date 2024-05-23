Nine injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) As many as nine people including five women suffered injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Batala Colony police station.

According to Rescue 1122, dilapidated roof of a house caved in causing multiple injuries to nine people of a family in Nasir Town on Malkhanwala Road.

Among the victims included Shazia (43) wife of Shakeel, Aqsa (14) d/o Shakeel, M. Mushtaq (70) s/o Ali Muhammad, Naeem (35) s/o Mushtaq, Saima (40) w/o Naeem, Nadeem (40) s/o Mushtaq, Sumera (35) w/o Nadeem, Tanveer (28) s/o Mushtaq and Fariha (2) d/o Tanveer.

Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) where condition of four was stated to be serious, he added.