Nine injured in roof collapse incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Nine persons were injured when roof of a house collapsed in Harichand area of District Charsadda here on Saturday.

According to Police Station Mandani, roof of a house caved in due to torrential rain that hit most parts of the district last night.

Meanwhile locals have rushed to the scene and retrieved the injured from the debris.

Nine persons including a man, two women and six children injured in the incident were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital for emergency treatment.