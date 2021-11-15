Nine injured in separate road mishaps

As many as nine persons sustained injuries in separate road accidents on Monday A spokesman of Rescue-1122 informed that a speedy motorcycle hit two persons including a woman near Hakeemabad stop

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) ::As many as nine persons sustained injuries in separate road accidents on Monday A spokesman of Rescue-1122 informed that a speedy motorcycle hit two persons including a woman near Hakeemabad stop.

In another incident two motorcycles collided with each other at Adam Zai Bus Stop, injuring three persons on the spot while a 38-year-old person sustained injuries in a road mishap that occurred at Naray Lara Jehangira.

Similarly, one person person sustained injuries in road mishaps at Pashtun Ghari, Akbar Pura, and CMH Nowshera Road, respectively.

The control room of Rescue-1122 responded to all the incidents after receiving the emergency calls and provided first-aid to all the injured persons on the spot while the critically injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.