Nine injured in sewerage line explosion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :At least nine people sustained injuries in an explosion that occurred in a sewerage line at Lasbela Chowk on Friday.

According to police, the injured were identified as Lal Muhammad, Aijaz, Hafeez, Mansoor, Naseeruddin, Khurram, Usman, Arif and Zauq.

The incident occurred within the limits of the Soldier Bazar police station. The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital. Further investigations were underway.