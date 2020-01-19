UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Injured In Tribal Jirga Firing

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 07:50 PM

Nine injured in tribal jirga firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Nine people were injured when participants of tribal jirga turned violent and the rival parties freely used arms and bricks.

Taking notice of the incident, District Police Officer Hafiz Khalid Mehmood imposed immediate ban and urged people to use District Reconciliation Committee (DRC) platform for solution to their disputes.

According to detail, the first incident occurred in Haq Nawaz Park. Police source said that a jirga of tribal elders was going on to settle a dispute between two parties. Brawl developed among the confronting parties which turned into fight over some issue.

An infuriated member of a party reportedly resorted to firing. as result two persons were injured. The injured were taken to DHQ Hospital where they are stated to be stable.

The incident took place under the nose of Rescue 15. The officials of City Police Station and Rescue 15 reached the spot and quelled the violence. They also arrested the person with weapon allegedly responsible for firing.

The second incident took place in Zhob Ada, where according to police, some seven people were hurt when people of rival groups attacked each other with clubs and bricks during proceedings of a tribal jirga. The incident occurred in Cant police station limits.

The police took stock of the situation and immediately banned all kind of jirgas and public gatherings in public meeting places.

The DPO called upon residents to settle their disputes through DRCs instead taking law in their own hands. Police registered cases in both the incidents and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Jirga Police Station Zhob All Weapon

Recent Stories

Amendments to law on commercial agencies provide m ..

11 minutes ago

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

3 hours ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa University’s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

3 hours ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

3 hours ago

UAE, India share &#039;strong sense of responsibil ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.