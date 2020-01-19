Nine injured in tribal jirga firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Nine people were injured when participants of tribal jirga turned violent and the rival parties freely used arms and bricks.

Taking notice of the incident, District Police Officer Hafiz Khalid Mehmood imposed immediate ban and urged people to use District Reconciliation Committee (DRC) platform for solution to their disputes.

According to detail, the first incident occurred in Haq Nawaz Park. Police source said that a jirga of tribal elders was going on to settle a dispute between two parties. Brawl developed among the confronting parties which turned into fight over some issue.

An infuriated member of a party reportedly resorted to firing. as result two persons were injured. The injured were taken to DHQ Hospital where they are stated to be stable.

The incident took place under the nose of Rescue 15. The officials of City Police Station and Rescue 15 reached the spot and quelled the violence. They also arrested the person with weapon allegedly responsible for firing.

The second incident took place in Zhob Ada, where according to police, some seven people were hurt when people of rival groups attacked each other with clubs and bricks during proceedings of a tribal jirga. The incident occurred in Cant police station limits.

The police took stock of the situation and immediately banned all kind of jirgas and public gatherings in public meeting places.

The DPO called upon residents to settle their disputes through DRCs instead taking law in their own hands. Police registered cases in both the incidents and started investigation.