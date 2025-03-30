Open Menu

Nine Injured In Truck-pickup Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Nine injured in truck-pickup collision

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Nine people were injured when a mini truck collided with

a pickup near here on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue officials, the accident took place

near Head Naubahar where a mini truck collided with

a pickup carrying commuters.

Nine commuters sustained

multiple injuries.

Five injured identified as Nasir (25), Aqeel Ahmed (26),

Jahangir (16), Zahid (31) and Jind Wada (19) were shifted

to the Nishtar Hospital after first aid. While four others

who sustained minor injuries were treated on the spot.

Police were investigating.

