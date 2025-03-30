Nine Injured In Truck-pickup Collision
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 12:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Nine people were injured when a mini truck collided with
a pickup near here on Sunday morning.
According to Rescue officials, the accident took place
near Head Naubahar where a mini truck collided with
a pickup carrying commuters.
Nine commuters sustained
multiple injuries.
Five injured identified as Nasir (25), Aqeel Ahmed (26),
Jahangir (16), Zahid (31) and Jind Wada (19) were shifted
to the Nishtar Hospital after first aid. While four others
who sustained minor injuries were treated on the spot.
Police were investigating.
