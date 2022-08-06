Nine injured over brawl between two groups

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :At least nine persons sustained injuries due to firing between two groups after harsh arguments on social media in limits of chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station.

According to police officials, two groups from Pathan community exchanged harsh arguments on social media which led to brawl.

The two groups opened fire on each other in which nine people sustained injuries.

Police reached on the spot and got controlled on the situation while injured were shifted to district headquarters hospital. The four critical injured referred to Nishtar hospital.

Police started legal action into the incident.