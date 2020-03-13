UrduPoint.com
Nine Isolation Wards Set Up In Different Hospitals Across Sindh: Murtaza Wahab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:36 PM

Nine isolation wards set up in different hospitals across Sindh: Murtaza Wahab

Spokesperson of the Sindh Government Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the list of specific hospitals for the Corona virus test has been invalidated and said that nine isolation wards have been set up in different hospitals across Sindh

He said that in addition to the nine isolation wards, one hospital has been completely converted to quarantine so as to avoid misinformation about the corona virus, said a statement on Friday.

He said that Isolation wards have been set up in Civil Hospital Karachi, Lyari General Hospital, Dow Ojha Campus, Liaquat Medical Hospital Hyderabad, Jamshoro.

He said that one hundred twenty beds hospital has been completely converted to isolation ward. Another 100-bed hospital has been converted to quarantine, he added.

