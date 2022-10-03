UrduPoint.com

Nine Killed, 1,084 Injured In 1,017 Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2022 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :At least nine people were killed and 1,084 others sustained injures in 1,017 road traffic accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 650 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 434 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 511 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 93 pedestrians, and 489 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 264 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 267 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 84 Faisalabad in with 90 victims and at third Gujranwala with 65 accidents and 69 victims.

As many as, 905 motorcycles, 68 rickshaws, 88 cars, 23 vans, six buses, 27 trucks and 95 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.

