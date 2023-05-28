UrduPoint.com

Nine Killed, 1,142 Injured In 1,094 Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Nine killed, 1,142 injured in 1,094 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :At least nine people were killed while 1,142 injured in 1,094 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for Rescue 1122 on Sunday said 561 drivers, 42 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians and 457 passengers were among the victims of these traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 244 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 239 persons placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 70 in Faisalabad with 72 victims and third Gujranwala with 68 accidents and 69 victims.

As many as 972 motorcycles, 74 rickshaws, 105 cars, 27 vans, eight buses, 27 trucks and 90 othervehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Traffic Gujranwala Rescue 1122 Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Kar ..

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Karate

13 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Develop ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Development Road Conference in Iraq

58 minutes ago
 Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

1 hour ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

1 hour ago
 ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised fa ..

ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised falconry

1 hour ago
 UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;Fi ..

UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;First Class Medal of Independenc ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.