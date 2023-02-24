UrduPoint.com

Nine Killed, 1,154 Injured In 1,111 Accidents In Punjab

At least nine people were killed while 1154 injured in 1,111 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

At least nine people were killed while 1154 injured in 1,111 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 578 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 576 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Friday.

The analysis showed that 551 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 153 pedestrians, and 459 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 273 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 259 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 85 victims and at third Multan 82 with 84 victims.

As many as, 954 motorcycles, 91 rickshaws, 121 cars, 26 vans, 8 buses, 26 trucks and 133 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

