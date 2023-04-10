Nine killed, 1,237 injured in 1,180 accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :At least nine people were killed while 1,237 injured in 1,180 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 724 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 513 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 569 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians, and 517 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 277 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 271 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Multan with 78 victims and at third Faisalabad 74 with 84 victims.

As many as, 1021 motorcycles, 93 rickshaws, 104 cars, 35 vans, 10 buses, 35 trucks and 89 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.