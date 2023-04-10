Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Nine Killed, 1,237 Injured In 1,180 Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Nine killed, 1,237 injured in 1,180 accidents in Punjab

At least nine people were killed while 1,237 injured in 1,180 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :At least nine people were killed while 1,237 injured in 1,180 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 724 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 513 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 569 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians, and 517 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 277 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 271 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Multan with 78 victims and at third Faisalabad 74 with 84 victims.

As many as, 1021 motorcycles, 93 rickshaws, 104 cars, 35 vans, 10 buses, 35 trucks and 89 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Major General (R) Azhar Ali Syed of 1st PMA Long C ..

Major General (R) Azhar Ali Syed of 1st PMA Long Course passes away 94

15 seconds ago
 Russian Lawmakers Advocate Reducing Dependence on ..

Russian Lawmakers Advocate Reducing Dependence on Foreign Pharmaceutical Produce ..

17 seconds ago
 Foolproof traffic arrangements for Pak-NZ cricket ..

Foolproof traffic arrangements for Pak-NZ cricket matches

20 seconds ago
 US Officials Engaging With Allies on Classified Do ..

US Officials Engaging With Allies on Classified Docs Leak at High Levels - State ..

22 seconds ago
 58 inspectors promoted to DSP rank

58 inspectors promoted to DSP rank

22 minutes ago
 Govt firmly upholds supremacy of Parliament: Inter ..

Govt firmly upholds supremacy of Parliament: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Kh ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.