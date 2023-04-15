UrduPoint.com

Nine Killed, 1,335 Injured In 1,241 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2023 | 09:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :At least nine people were killed while 1,335 injured in 1,241 accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 745 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 590 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Saturday.

The analysis showed that 645 drivers, 43 underage drivers, 157 pedestrians, and 542 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 286 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 88 in Faisalabad with 107 victims and at third Gujranwala 84 with 76 victims.

As many as, 1,120 motorcycles, 63 rickshaws, 131 cars, 28 vans, nine buses, 19 trucks and 96 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.

