Nine Killed, 20 Injured In Jamshoro Van Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 11:45 PM
At least nine persons were killed and twenty others sustained injuries in a van accident that took place near Jamshoro area
JAMSHORO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) At least nine persons were killed and twenty others sustained injuries in a van accident that took place near Jamshoro area,
tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.
According to details, a van carrying passengers was going towards Badin from Derachi area of Balochistan when suddenly,
it fell into a deep ditch due to break-failure.
As a result, nine passengers died on the spot. The twenty other persons including women and children were also injured in the same incident.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Investigations are underway.
