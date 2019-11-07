UrduPoint.com
Nine Killed, 3 Injured In Accident

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :An Accident between a coach and a rickshaw claimed lives of nine people while injuring three others on the National Highway in Matiari district.

According to the initial police report, the accident happened near Saeedabad taluka early on Thursday morning.

The police informed that all the deceased and injured were labourers.

The deceased and injured persons were shifted to Taluka Hospital Saeedabad.

Two of the injured were reported critical.

Police have impounded the coach, which was transporting passengers to Karachi, but the incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

