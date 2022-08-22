Nine killed, 903 injured in 878 accidents across Punjab

At least nine people were killed and 903 others sustained injuries in 878 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :At least nine people were killed and 903 others sustained injuries in 878 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 473 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 421 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 421 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 109 pedestrians, and 373 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 246 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 253 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 75 Faisalabad in with 72 victims and at third Gujranawala with 71 accidents and 73 victims.

As many as, 750 motorcycles, 68 rickshaws, 85 cars, 17 vans, nine buses, 11 trucks and 75 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.