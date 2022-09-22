Nine killed, 971 injured in 928 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :At least nine people were killed while 971 injured in 928 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the Rescue 1122 here on Thursday, 503 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 109 pedestrians and 368 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 270 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 271 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 71 Multan in with 69 victims and third Gujranwala with 63 accidents and 57 victims.

According to data, 809 motorcycles, 79 rickshaws, 88 cars, 16 vans, 11 buses, 25 trucksand 88 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.